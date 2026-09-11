Jadwal Bioskop Jogja Hari Ini, Jumat 11 September 2026
jogja.jpnn.com, YOGYAKARTA - Bioskop-bioskop di Yogyakarta menyajikan beragam pilihan film untuk menemani akhir pekan Anda, mulai dari komedi lokal Agensi Rumah Tangga, horor menegangkan Hope dan Insidious: Out of the Further, hingga film animasi populer Detective Conan.
Berikut kami sajikan jadwal pemutaran film-film di bioskop Jogja pada hari ini, Jumat 11 September 2026.
1. Plaza Ambarrukmo (XXI)
Hope (R13+): 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00
Insidious: Out of the Further (R13+): 12:10, 14:20, 16:30, 18:40, 20:50
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12:15, 14:30, 16:45, 19:00, 21:15
Runner (R17+): 12:40, 17:05, 19:05
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (R13+): 12:45, 17:45
Baby Udon (R13+): 14:40
Autopsy Dead Body Can Talk (R17+): 15:30
Practical Magic: The Book of Magic (R13+): 20:30
Munafik: Melawan Iblis (R17+): 21:05
2. Empire XXI
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12:05, 14:20, 16:35, 18:50, 21:05
Operasi Pesta Copet (R13+): 12:15, 14:30, 16:45, 19:00, 21:15
Insidious: Out of the Further (R13+): 12:20
Suanggi: Ilmu Kutukan (R21+): 13:00, 14:50, 16:40
Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger (R13+): 13:45, 16:10, 18:40, 21:05
Hope (R13+): 14:30, 17:30, 20:30
3. Jogja City Mall (XXI)
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12:00, 12:30, 14:10, 14:40, 16:20, 16:50, 18:30, 19:00, 20:40, 21:10
Operasi Pesta Copet (R13+): 12:10, 14:20, 16:30, 18:40, 20:50
Runner (R17+): 12:35, 14:30, 16:25, 18:20, 20:15
Munafik: Melawan Iblis (R17+): 12:40, 14:40, 21:05
Jangan Lupa Bahagia (SU): 12:50, 16:40
Insidious: Out of the Further (R13+): 14:35, 18:25, 20:30
Autopsy Dead Body Can Talk (R17+): 16:40
Baby Udon (R13+): 18:50
4. CGV Pakuwon Mall
Baca Juga:
- Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 12:30, 16:55, 19:10, 21:25
4DX (Rp 105.000): 13:00
ScreenX (Rp 57.000): 15:45
Velvet (Rp 170.000): 16:15
- Hope (13+)
ScreenX (Rp 57.000): 12:45, 18:00, 21:00
Velvet (Rp 170.000): 13:15, 20:50
SphereX (Rp 47.000): 14:00, 17:05
4DX (Rp 105.000): 15:15, 18:15, 21:15
- Agensi Rumah Tangga (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 12:40, 17:05, 19:25, 21:45
Velvet (Rp 170.000): 18:30
SphereX (Rp 47.000): 20:10
- Practical Magic: The Book of Magic (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 13:50, 21:30
- Insidious: Out of the Further (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 14:45
- Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 15:00
- Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger (13+)
Regular (Rp 47.000): 16:30, 19:00
5. CGV Transmart Maguwo (Tiket Regular Rp 38.000)
Hope (13+): 13:00, 18:10
Iyus Jenius (SU): 13:10, 17:10
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway (13+): 13:20, 14:55, 18:25, 21:15
Agensi Rumah Tangga (13+): 13:50, 16:10, 18:30, 20:50
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (13+): 15:35, 20:40
Insidious: Out of the Further (13+): 16:00, 21:10
Operasi Pesta Copet (13+): 18:55
Pastikan Anda memesan tiket terlebih dahulu secara online untuk mengamankan kursi terbaik, serta menyesuaikan film pilihan dengan batas usia penonton. (mar3/jpnn)
Berikut kami sajikan jadwal pemutaran film-film di bioskop Jogja pada hari ini, Jumat 11 September 2026.
Redaktur & Reporter : Januardi Husin
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