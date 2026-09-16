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JPNN.com Jogja Jogja Terkini Jadwal Bioskop Jogja Hari Ini, Rabu 16 September 2026

Jadwal Bioskop Jogja Hari Ini, Rabu 16 September 2026

Rabu, 16 September 2026 – 09:32 WIB
Jadwal Bioskop Jogja Hari Ini, Rabu 16 September 2026 - JPNN.com Jogja
Jadwal bioskop Jogja hari ini. Foto: Januardi/JPNN

jogja.jpnn.com, YOGYAKARTA - Deretan film layar lebar terbaik siap menghibur pencinta sinema di Yogyakarta hari ini.

Mulai dari komedi lokal Agensi Rumah Tangga, aksi horor Resident Evil dan Insidious: Out of the Further, hingga film animasi Detective Conan The Movie: Fallen Angel Of The Highway.

Berikut perincian jadwal pemutaran film di beberapa bioskop favorit Jogja pada hari ini, Rabu 16 September 2026.

Baca Juga:

Plaza Ambarukmo XXI
Fall 2: Deadpoint (R17+): 12.00, 14.00, 18.50
Insidious: Out of the Further (R13+): 12.10, 14.20, 16.30, 18.40, 20.50
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12.15, 14.30, 16.45, 19.00, 21.15
Munafik: Melawan Iblis (R17+): 12.20, 16.50, 18.55
Resident Evil (R17+): 13.00, 14.55, 16.50, 18.45, 20.40
Baby Udon (R13+): 14.25
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (R13+): 16.00, 20.55
Runner (R17+): 21.00

Empire XXI
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12.05, 14.20, 16.35, 18.50, 21.05
Suanggi: Ilmu Kutukan (R21+): 12.40, 16.45, 20.50
Fall 2: Deadpoint (R17+): 13.00, 15.00, 17.00, 19.00, 21.00
Resident Evil (R17+): 13.00, 14.55, 16.50, 18.45, 20.40
Above & Below (R17+): 13.05, 15.05
Operasi Pesta Copet (R13+): 14.30, 18.35
Hope (R13+): 17.05, 20.05

Jogja City Mall XXI
Agensi Rumah Tangga (R13+): 12.00, 12.30, 14.10, 14.40, 16.20, 16.50, 18.30, 19.00, 20.40, 21.10
Insidious: Out of the Further (R13+): 12.05, 14.10, 16.15, 18.20, 20.25
Operasi Pesta Copet (R13+): 12.40, 14.50
Fall 2: Deadpoint (R17+): 12.40, 14.35, 16.30, 18.25, 20.20
Resident Evil (R17+): 13.15, 15.05, 16.55, 18.45, 20.35
Hope (R13+): 17.00, 19.55

Baca Juga:

CGV Pakuwon Mall

  • Agensi Rumah Tangga (Regular 2D - Rp42.000): 12.40, 15.05, 17.30, 19.55
  • Resident Evil:
    ScreenX 2D (Rp52.000): 12.30, 14.30, 16.30, 18.30, 20.30
    4DX 2D (Rp85.000): 12.45, 14.45, 16.45, 18.45, 20.45
    SphereX 2D (Rp42.000): 13.00, 15.00, 17.00, 19.00, 21.00
    Velvet 2D (Rp150.000): 13.15, 18.15, 20.15
  • Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway (Regular 2D - Rp42.000): 13.25, 15.50
  • Fall 2: Deadpoint (Regular 2D - Rp42.000): 13.45, 18.05, 20.10
  • Hope:
    Velvet 2D (Rp150.000): 15.15
    Regular 2D (Rp42.000): 17.50
  • Insidious: Out of the Further (Regular 2D - Rp42.000): 15.40, 20.50

CGV Transmart Maguwo
Resident Evil (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 13.00, 15.00, 17.00, 19.00, 21.00
Agensi Rumah Tangga (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 13.20, 15.40, 18.00
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 13.50, 15.30, 18.25, 20.40
Operasi Pesta Copet (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 16.05
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 17.40, 20.30
Hope (Regular 2D - Rp33.000): 20.20

Berikut perincian jadwal pemutaran film di beberapa bioskop favorit Jogja pada hari ini, Rabu 16 September 2026.
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